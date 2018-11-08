Press Release - No. 22 / 2018



Zealand hosts conference call on November 15 at 4 pm CET (10 am EST) to present third quarter results for 2018

Copenhagen, November 8, 2018 - Zealand Pharma A/S ("Zealand") (CVR no. 20 04 50 78) announces that it will be hosting a conference call on November 15, 2018 at 4 pm CET/10 am EST following the announcement of its Q3 2018 results.

President and Chief Executive Officer Britt Meelby Jensen, and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Mats Blom, will lead the call, with the corporate management team in attendance. The presentation will be followed by a Q&A session. The conference call will be conducted in English, and the dial-in numbers are:

Denmark:....................... +45 35 15 80 49

United Kingdom:............ +44 (0)330 336 9127

United States:................ +1 929-477-0448

Passcode............................ 5000889

A live audio webcast of the call, including an accompanying slide presentation, will be available via the following link, https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/wit9aekv, and will be accessible on the Investor section of Zealand's website (www.zealandpharma.com). Participants are advised to register for the webcast approximately 10 minutes before the scheduled start. A recording of the event and a transcript will be available on the Investor section of Zealand's website after the call.

For further information, please contact:

Britt Meelby Jensen, President and Chief Executive Officer

Tel: +45 51 67 61 28, e-mail: bmj@zealandpharma.com

Mats Blom, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer

Tel: +45 31 53 79 73, e-mail: mabl@zealandpharma.com

About Zealand Pharma A/S

Zealand Pharma A/S (Nasdaq Copenhagen and New York: ZEAL) ("Zealand") is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of innovative peptide-based medicines. More than 10 drug candidates invented by Zealand have advanced into clinical development, of which two have reached the market. Zealand's current pipeline of internal product candidates focus on specialty gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. Zealand's portfolio also includes two clinical license collaborations with Boehringer Ingelheim.

Zealand is based in Copenhagen (Glostrup), Denmark. For further information about the Company's business and activities, please visit www.zealandpharma.com or follow Zealand on LinkedIn or Twitter @ZealandPharma.

Attachment