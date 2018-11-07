Precision Optics Corporation Schedules First Quarter Conference Call

GARDNER, Mass., Nov. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Precision Optics Corporation, Inc. (OTCQB:PEYE) (the "Company") today announced that it intends to release its financial results for the fiscal year 2019 first quarter ended September 30, 2018 after market trading ends on Wednesday, November 14, 2018.



Management has scheduled a conference call for 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, November 14th to review the Company's financial results and future outlook. Participants may dial into the following number to access the call: 1-844-826-3042 or international callers using 1-412-317-5187. Please ask to be joined into the Precision Optics conference call. A replay of the call can be accessed until November 21, 2018 at 1-877-344-7529 or 1-412-317-0088 for international callers, and entering Replay Access Code: 10126184.

About Precision Optics Corporation

Precision Optics Corporation has been a leading developer and manufacturer of advanced optical instruments since 1982. Using proprietary optical technologies, the Company designs and produces next generation medical instruments, Microprecision™ micro-optics with characteristic dimensions less than 1 millimeter, and other advanced optical systems for a broad range of customers including some of the largest world-wide medical device companies. The Company's innovative medical instrumentation line includes state-of-the-art endoscopes and endocouplers as well as custom illumination and imaging products for use in minimally invasive surgical procedures. The Company believes that current advances in its proprietary micro-optics and 3D imaging technologies present significant opportunities for expanding applications to numerous potential medical products and procedures. The Company's website is www.poci.com. Investors can find Real-Time Quotes and market information for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com/stock/PEYE/quote .

Company Contact:

Precision Optics Corporation

22 East Broadway

Gardner, Massachusetts, 01440-3338

Telephone: 978-630-1800

Investor Contact:

PCG Advisory Group

Kirin M. Smith

Chief Operating Officer

Telephone: 646-863-6519

Email: Ksmith@PCGAdvisory.com

Website: www.PCGAdvisory.com