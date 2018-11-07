Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Certain Officers and Directors of Akorn, Inc. (AKRX) and Encourages AKRX Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Nov. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against certain officers and directors of Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX).



In a recent ruling, a Delaware Court determined that Fresenius SE could walk away from its $4.3 billion deal to buy pharmaceutical manufacturer Akorn. Soon after the parties signed the deal documents, Akorn's financials slumped dramatically. When Fresenius found that Akorn had breached U.S. FDA data integrity requirements, the company terminated the deal due to Akorn's "failure to fulfill several closing conditions." The court agreed that Fresenius validly ended the merger agreement because Akorn's regulatory compliance representations were false.

On this news, Akorn's shares fell more than 58%, closing at $5.36 on October 1, 2018.

