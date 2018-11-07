Apellis Pharmaceuticals to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

CRESTWOOD, Ky. and WALTHAM Mass., Nov. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapeutic compounds to treat disease through the inhibition of the complement system, today announced that the Company will present at the following investor conferences in November:



Credit Suisse 27 th Annual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, November 13, 2018 at 2:50 p.m. MST (4:50 p.m. ET) in Scottsdale, AZ

Annual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, November 13, 2018 at 2:50 p.m. MST (4:50 p.m. ET) in Scottsdale, AZ Evercore ISI HealthConX Conference on Wednesday, November 28, 2018 at 4:35 p.m. ET in Boston, MA

Both presentations will be given by Apellis founder and chief executive officer Cedric Francois, MD, PhD, and available via live webcast from the "Events and Presentations" page of the "Investors and Media" section of the Company's website at http://investors.apellis.com/events-and-presentations . A replay of the webcasts will be available for 90 days following the events.

About Apellis

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapeutic compounds for the treatment of a broad range of life-threatening or debilitating autoimmune diseases based upon complement immunotherapy through the inhibition of the complement system at the level of C3. Apellis is the first company to advance chronic therapy with a C3 inhibitor into clinical trials. For additional information about Apellis and APL-2, please visit http://www.apellis.com . For additional information regarding our clinical trials, visit www.apellis.com/clinical-trials.html .

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the implications of preliminary clinical data. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: whether preliminary or interim results from a clinical trial will be predictive of the final results of the trial; whether results obtained in preclinical studies and clinical trials such as the results reported in this release will be indicative of results that will be generated in future clinical trials; whether APL-2 will successfully advance through the clinical trial process on a timely basis, or at all; whether the results of such clinical trials will warrant regulatory submissions and whether APL-2 will receive approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration or equivalent foreign regulatory agencies for GA, PNH or any other indication; whether, if Apellis' products receive approval, they will be successfully distributed and marketed; and other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of Apellis' Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on July 31, 2018 and the risks described in other filings that Apellis may make with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Apellis specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Media Contact:

Tully Nicholas

tnicholas@denterlein.com

617.482.0042 (office)

860.490.0218 (mobile)

Investor Contact:

Alex Kane

akane@w2ogroup.com

212.301.7218 (office)

929.400.2691 (mobile)