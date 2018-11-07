MagneGas Schedules Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call and Business Update

Conference Call to be held Wednesday, November 14, 2018 at 10:00am ET



TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MagneGas Applied Technology Solutions, Inc. ("MagneGas" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:MNGA), a leading clean technology company in the renewable resources and environmental solutions industries, today announced it will host a conference call on Wednesday, November 14th, 2018 at 10:00am Eastern Time to discuss its financial results for the third quarter 2018, in conjunction with the filing of its quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the third quarter ended September 30, 2018.

Scott Mahoney, Chief Executive Officer, will host the call and provide an update on recent developments, including details of recent acquisitions and other corporate updates. To participate in the call, please dial 1-877-407-0312 (toll-free) in the U.S. and Canada. The conference ID number for both the call and webcast is 13685044.

Event: Q3 2018 Earnings and Business Update Conference Call Date: Wednesday, November 14, 2018 Time: 10:00am (Eastern Time) Participant Dial-in: 1-877-407-0312 (toll free) Conference ID: 13685044 Webcast Link: https://webcasts.eqs.com/register/magnegas20181114

A live and archived audio webcast of the conference call will also be available on the investor relations page of MagneGas' corporate website at www.magnegas.com .

About MagneGas Applied Technology Solutions, Inc.

MagneGas Applied Technology Solutions, Inc. (MNGA) owns a patented process that converts various renewables and liquid wastes into MagneGas® fuels. These fuels can be used as an alternative to natural gas or for metal cutting. The Company's testing has shown that its metal cutting fuel, MagneGas2®, is faster, cleaner and more productive than other alternatives on the market. It is also cost effective and safe to use with little changeover costs. The Company currently sells MagneGas2® into the metal working market as a replacement to acetylene.

The Company also sells equipment for the sterilization of bio-contaminated liquid waste for various industrial and agricultural markets. In addition, the Company is developing a variety of ancillary uses for MagneGas® fuels utilizing its high flame temperature for co-combustion of hydrocarbon fuels and other advanced applications. For more information on MagneGas, please visit the Company's website at http://www.MagneGas.com .

The Company distributes MagneGas2® through Independent Distributors in the U.S and through its wholly owned distributors, ESSI, Green Arc Supply, Paris Oxygen, Latex Welding Supplies, United Welding Supplies, Trico Welding Supply and Complete Welding of San Diego. The Company operates 13 locations across California, Texas, Louisiana, and Florida.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements relate to future events, including our ability to raise capital, or to our future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond our control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

For a discussion of these risks and uncertainties, please see our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Our public filings with the SEC are available from commercial document retrieval services and at the website maintained by the SEC at http://www.sec.gov.

Investor Contacts:

Tirth Patel

Edison Advisors

T: 646-653-7035

tpatel@edisongroup.com



