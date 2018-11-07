Zosano Pharma to Host Conference Call on Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Provide Operational Update

FREMONT, Calif., Nov. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) ("Zosano" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that it will host a conference call and webcast to be held on Wednesday, November 14, 2018 at 4:30PM ET. At this time, management will discuss results for the third quarter of 2018 and provide an operational update. The Company will announce its financial results for this period in a press release to be issued prior to the call.



To access the live webcast, please visit the Investor Relations page of the Zosano Pharma website at http://ir.zosanopharma.com/events.cfm . Alternatively, you may access the live conference call by dialing (844) 379-5311 (U.S.) or (209) 905-5963 (international). The conference ID number is 3144819.

A replay will be available on the company's website approximately three hours after the call and available through December 14, 2018.

About M207

M207 is Zosano's proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan delivered utilizing its proprietary ADAM technology. Zosano's ADAM technology consists of titanium microprojections (microneedles) coated with drug, and in the case of M207, its formulation of zolmitriptan. The drug-coated microneedles penetrate into the epidermis and dermis, where the drug is dissolved and enters into the bloodstream. In February 2017, the Company announced statistically significant results from the ZOTRIP pivotal study, which demonstrated that the 3.8mg dose of M207 met both co-primary endpoints, achieving pain freedom and most bothersome symptom freedom at 2 hours. In November 2017, the Company announced the initiation of its long-term safety study evaluating M207 and expects to file a New Drug Application for M207 in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained herein are forward-looking statements reflecting the current beliefs and expectations of management made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the expected timing of a New Drug Application for M207 and other future events and expectations. Readers are urged to consider statements that include the words "may," "will," "would," "could," "should," "might," "believes," "estimates," "projects," "potential," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "intends," "continues," "forecast," "designed," "goal," "approximately" or the negative of those words or other comparable words to be uncertain and forward-looking. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and actual outcomes may differ materially. These include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties associated with the process of discovering, developing and commercializing products that are safe and effective for use as human therapeutics, risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's dependence on third parties for the development and commercialization of M207, risks and uncertainties of the regulatory approval process, risks and uncertainties inherent in the effort to build a business around such products and other risks and uncertainties described under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent annual report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 12, 2018. Although Zosano believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot in any way guarantee that the future results, level of activity, performance or events and circumstances reflected in forward-looking statements will be achieved or occur. Zosano assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances, or otherwise.

