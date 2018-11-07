University of Tübingen Names CureVac Co-Founder & Supervisory Board Chairman, Ingmar Hoerr, Honorary Senator

TÜBINGEN, Germany and BOSTON, Nov. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CureVac AG, a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company pioneering the field of mRNA-based drugs, congratulates CureVac co-founder and Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Ingmar Hoerr, following his recent appointment as honorary senator by the University of Tübingen. The University of Tübingen awards the honorary senator to people who have made outstanding contributions to science and other fields, in addition to a special commitment to the university.



Hoerr studied biology at the University of Tübingen and received his doctorate at the Institute of Organic Chemistry and the Interfaculty Institute of Cell Biology and Immunology for the topic "RNA vaccine for the induction of specific cytotoxic T lymphocytes (CTL) and antibodies." The dissertation documented the foundations of the direct application of the messenger molecule mRNA as a vaccine on which CureVac was founded in 2000.

"The University of Tübingen had a tremendous impact on me both during and after my doctoral studies. It was there that I not only completed my foundational work in the therapeutic potential of mRNA vaccines but was also given the opportunity to incubate and grow CureVac from a start-up biotech company to what it is today. I look forward to the close collaboration with the University of Tübingen and I am humbled to receive this honorary senator appointment," said Ingmar Hoerr, co-founder and Chairman of the Supervisory Board of CureVac.

"We are so pleased to see Ingmar's mRNA science contributions recognized by such a prestigious research institution, at which Friedrich Miescher discovered nucleic acid in 1868," said Dan Menichella, Chief Executive Officer of CureVac. "We continue to benefit from his guidance on the development mRNA therapeutics and hope that his contributions to the University of Tübingen will continue to inspire future generations of young scientists and researchers to enter the field."

About CureVac AG

CureVac is a leading company in the field of messenger RNA (mRNA) technology with more than 18 years' expertise in handling and optimizing this versatile molecule for medical purposes. The principle of CureVac's proprietary technology is the use of mRNA as a data carrier to instruct the human body to produce its own proteins capable of fighting a wide range of diseases. The company applies its technologies for the development of cancer therapies, prophylactic vaccines and molecular therapies.

To date, CureVac has received approximately $420 million (€400 million) in equity investments including significant investments from SAP founder Dietmar Hopp's Dievini and an investment of $52 million from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. CureVac has also entered into collaborations with multinational corporations and organizations, including Boehringer Ingelheim, Eli Lilly & Co, CRISPR Therapeutics, Arcturus Therapeutics, Acuitas, and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

