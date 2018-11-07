Ooma Schedules Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Nov. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA), a smart communications platform for businesses and consumers, announced that it plans to release its financial results for the third quarter ended October 31, 2018 after the market closes on Tuesday, November 27, 2018. The company will host a conference call and live webcast for analysts and investors at 5:00 p.m., Eastern time on that day. The news release with the financial results will be accessible from the company's website prior to the conference call.



Parties in the United States and Canada can access the call by dialing +1 (833) 233-4456, using conference ID "Ooma Third Quarter". International parties can access the call by dialing +1 (647) 689-4135, using conference ID "Ooma Third Quarter".

The webcast will be accessible on Ooma's investor relations website at http://investors.ooma.com for a period of one year. A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available through Tuesday, December 4, 2018. To access the replay, parties in the United States and Canada should call +1 (800) 585-8367 and use conference code 7448595. International parties should call +1 (416) 621-4642 and use conference code 7448595.

Conference Schedule Update

We are pleased to participate in the following conferences during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019. Please check with conference hosts for further details.

Credit Suisse 22nd Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference, November 28, 2018, The Phoenician, Scottsdale

UBS 46th Annual Global Media and Communications Conference, December 4, 2018, Grand Hyatt New York, New York

Credit Suisse 8th Annual Global Business Services Conference, December 5, 2018, Ritz-Carlton, San Francisco

Imperial Capital 15th Annual Security Investor Conference, December 12, 2018, Intercontinental New York Barclay, New York

21st Annual Needham Growth Conference, January 15, 2019, Lotte New York Palace Hotel, New York

In addition, Ooma will be participating in the 2019 International CES, January 8-11, 2019, Las Vegas. Our main booth will be 41146 at the Sands Convention Center.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) creates powerful connected experiences for businesses and consumers, delivered from its smart cloud-based SaaS platform. For businesses of all sizes, Ooma provides advanced voice and collaboration features that are flexible and scalable. For consumers, Ooma provides PureVoice HD voice quality, advanced functionality and integration with their mobile devices. Ooma's groundbreaking smart security solution delivers a full range of wireless security sensors and a smart video camera that put consumers in charge of protecting their homes. Learn more at www.ooma.com .

