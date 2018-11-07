Young Survival Coalition Celebrates 20 Years

Houston, Nov. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Young Survival Coalition (YSC), the nation's premier organization for young women affected by breast cancer, is celebrating its 20th anniversary with 10 events across the country, including one in Houston, Texas. This free gathering to honor breast cancer survivors, co-survivors and supporters will take place at Dave & Buster's on Saturday, November 10.



YSC began in 1998 as a grassroots support network founded by 3 women diagnosed with breast cancer before the age of 35. Discouraged by the lack of available resources and support, they sought to give voice to young women facing a breast cancer diagnosis. Today, YSC provides free educational resources, programs to connect survivors and co-survivors, and national and regional conferences focused on the unique needs of young adults affected by breast cancer.

"Twenty years ago," says Jennifer Merschdorf, chief executive officer at YSC, "young adults affected by breast cancer had few resources. Now, YSC serves as a national united voice and a way for thousands of young breast cancer survivors to find each other."

The event will feature educational programming about the effects of breast cancer on young adults and their loved ones. YSC will also honor a series of Game Changers - survivors, supporters, local partners and healthcare providers - who dedicate their lives to transforming the future of breast cancer in young women. The event also provides a unique opportunity to meet other young survivors and co-survivors in advance of the YSC Summit, a large national conference that will take place in Houston next year.

Interview opportunities (both at and prior to the event) will be available with YSC representatives, as well as breast cancer survivors, co-survivors and Game Changers.

Details about the YSC 20th anniversary event in Houston:

Date: November 10, 2018

Time: 7:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Location: Dave & Buster's, 6010 Richmond Ave in Houston, Texas 77057

Free and open to the public

RSVP at 20years.youngsurvival.org

For complete information about all 10 events hosted by YSC, please visit 20years.youngsurvival.org or call 877.972.1011.

YSC's 20th-anniversary events are generously supported by sponsors AstraZeneca, Celgene, Eisai, Genomic Health, Lilly Oncology, Pfizer Oncology and TerSera Therapeutics.

About Young Survival Coalition (YSC)

Now in its 20th year, Young Survival Coalition (YSC) is the premier organization dedicated to young women with breast cancer. Founded by three young survivors, YSC began as a grassroots organization to advocate on behalf of all young women diagnosed with breast cancer to increase their length and quality of life. Based in New York City, with networks nationwide, YSC provides free resources, connections and educational materials so young women with breast cancer feel supported, empowered and hopeful. YSC seeks to educate and influence the medical, research and legislative communities to address breast cancer in young women and to ensure that no young woman faces breast cancer alone. For more information, visit youngsurvival.org.

