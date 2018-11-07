AmCham Rio Seminar features IAGC-developed environmental database to expedite O&G exploration permitting

Houston, Texas, U.S., Nov. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In its first International Offshore Environmental Licensing Seminar, the AmCham Rio Environmental Licensing Study Group and FGV Energia featured the new environmental database created by the International Association of Geophysical Contractors (IAGC) in partnership with the National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP) and the Brazilian Institute of Environment and Renewable Natural Resources (IBAMA). On 7 November, Joao Correa of Spectrum, one of the IAGC's Governing Members, presented the details about the recently launched database.

The International Offshore Environmental Licensing Seminar brought together the key oil and gas environmental leaders to discuss issues and solutions of great relevance to the sector, such as: integrated environmental assessments, development and licensing management in Brazil, new technologies for decommissioning and the importance of an integrated database (to include the IAGC-developed Environmental Database), as well as promotion of a rich exchange of knowledge with international experiences.

ANP launched the IAGC Environmental Database at the Rio Oil & Gas Conference on 25 September and officially announced the project at a meeting at the American Chamber of Commerce in Rio de Janeiro (AmCham Rio). The database is designed to support environmental data management solutions related to the oil and gas segment. It will also facilitate cooperation between regulatory bodies such as IBAMA, ANP and the industry to advance and streamline environmental permitting, meeting the goals of the government and the industry.

The database has been hailed by IBAMA and ANP as a special moment of cooperation which will consolidate all environmental licensing data of oil and gas exploration phases in one place and will allow universal access to this data, which may be used for both society and businesses.

Next steps on the Environmental Database include conducting a meeting with operators' HSE and digital transformation staff and conducting a digital transformation workshop with IBAMA.

About the IAGC

The IAGC is the global trade association solely dedicated to representing all segments of the geophysical and exploration industry. With more than 110 member companies worldwide the IAGC works to optimize the business and regulatory climate and to enhance public understanding to support a strong, viable geophysical industry essential to discovering and delivering the world's energy resources.

About the AmCham Rio

With 102 years of history, The American Chamber of Commerce in Rio de Janeiro (AmCham Rio) is a multi sectoral non-profit organization, spokesperson of more than 200 companies of large, medium and small sizes of several segments of the economy from the Rio de Janeiro State, as well as class associations and entities of the civil society. AmCham Rio is engaged in leveraging a friendly environment for business development, representing the interests of its members at all levels of the public and private spheres, promoting high level networking and strengthening the bilateral commercial relations with the USA.

