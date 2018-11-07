CLASS ACTION UPDATE for COCP and NKTR: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, Nov. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQCM: COCP)

Class Period: September 23, 2013 - September 7, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 19, 2018

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/cocrystal-pharma-inc-loss-form?wire=3

The lawsuit alleges: Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements throughout the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (1) defendants were engaged in a pump-and-dump scheme to artificially inflate Cocrystal's stock price; (2) this illicit scheme would result in governmental scrutiny, including from the SEC; (3) defendants failed to abide by SEC disclosure regulations; and (4) as a result, defendants' statements about Cocrystal's business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

To learn more about the Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com .



Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Class Period: November 11, 2017 - October 2, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 31, 2018

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/nektar-therapeutics-loss-form?wire=3

The lawsuit alleges: Nektar Therapeutics made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) prior studies which attempted to pegylate IL-2 failed; (2) the extended half-life of the Company's lead I-O candidate, NKTR-214, was unlikely to result in efficacy and created additional high-dosing safety concerns; (3) NKTR-214 was less effective than IL-2 alone; (4) the combination of NKTR-214 with nivolumab has yet to demonstrate significant positive results; and (5) as a result, Nektar's public statements as set forth above were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To learn more about the Nektar Therapeutics class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com .

