RushNet, Inc. (RSHN) and XYZ Hemp, Inc. (GRPS) are pleased to Announce the Acquisition of GreatRateFreight, Inc.

Palm Coast, FL, Nov. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE-- RushNet, Inc. (OTC:RSHN), and XYZ Hemp Inc. (OTC:GRPS) jointly announce acquisition of GreatRateFreight, Inc. (GRF). While GRF was acquired by RushNet, XYZ Hemp will enjoy a portion of revenues and will contribute to its success.



Chuck Balandrin, GRF's CEO, explains, "GRF is geared to provide two major sources of revenue for the companies. Its target audience is the 7,000,000 truckers in North America. CDL Life will run an editorial spotlight to be released within the next two weeks. CDL Life has a following of more than 3,000,000 truck drivers and enjoys an overall footprint exceeding 20,000,000 monthly views. CDL Life has invited GRF to be its in-house load board, making GRF its only approved sponsored partner in the load board world. Additionally, I am being interviewed next week, on WGN radio, AM720, to discuss this ambitious endeavor, as part of a program entitled ‘On the Road with Dane Neil'. The schedule for airing of that interview will be disclosed very shortly, by twitter release."

Mr. Balandrin continued "GRF's unique platform is designed to significantly enhance profits and opportunities for both truck drivers and shippers alike. To accomplish this, it is also developing an easy to use app called 'The Truck Stop' for the use of truckers and their clients. GRF will soon roll out its membership program for independent truckers which is designed to create significant for RushNet, XYZ Hemp, and GRF while providing significant benefits, including discounts and profit enhancements for truck drivers."

Defining the target market, Mr. Balandrin explained, "Of the 7,000,000 truck drivers in North America, 350,000 to as many as 500,000 are independent or owner operators. We are targeting the most common profession in North America, by far.

"We are poised to increase participating member truckers' gross income by at least 20% and to facilitate savings on trucker related incidentals by approximately 15%," according to Mr. Balandrin. GRF receives a 20% brokerage fee. For every 50,000 members, based on the 20% revenue assumption and 20% brokerage fee, GRF forecasts annual gross revenue exceeding $60,000,000, with profits exceeding $30,000,000 annually. In addition, for every 50,0000 members, annual membership fees are expected to exceed $4 million.



Frank DeAngelo, CEO of RSHN, stated, "We are very excited entering the final stages of this acquisition. Not only will we benefit from transport for our own product line, but also from rolling out a proprietary platform to a significant portion of the approximately 7 million truckers nationwide. We offer a beneficial partnership and will generate significant monthly fees from signed-up members. This also helps us to complete the cycle and goal of full vertical integration, seed to delivery strategy."



Both RSHN and GRPS look forward to providing further updates, including at least one celebrity endorsement.



About RushNet, Inc.: RushNet, Inc. is an edibles and beverage based company with stand-alone products, including most enhanced with full-spectrum CBD. Currently, we have developed 12 Products that will take advantage of the natural and non-GMO grow, pristine mineral water enhancement and natural full-spectrum CBD.



About XYZ Hemp Inc., formerly Gold River Production Services, Inc.: XYZ Hemp is a top of the line medical CBD company. With innovative products targeting specific disease states as supplements, XYZ Hemp, along with RushNet, is poised to take CBD to the next level. With two of its top officials being not only M.D.'s but well-versed in the field of cannabis, a team of scientists and technical experts have joined forces to utilize all that CBD has to offer.

About GreatRateFreight, Inc.: GreatRateFreight is completing the development of a streamlined marketplace using logistics technology to service the needs of trucking companies, owner operators, and customers/shippers while facilitating financial transactions and delivery constructs, for the benefit of businesses and for enhanced compensation truck drivers.





Safe Harbor Statement:



This release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements include any that may predict, forecast, indicate, or imply future results, performance or achievements, and may contain the words "estimate", "project", "intend", "forecast", "anticipate", "plan", "planning", "expect", "believe", "likely", "should", "could", "would", "may" or similar words or expressions. Such statements are not a guarantee of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the company's actual results and financial position to differ materially from those in such statements, which involve risks and uncertainties, including those relating to the Company's ability to grow. Actual results may differ materially from those predicted and any reported should not be considered an indication of future performance. Potential risks and uncertainties include the Company's operating history and resources, economic, competitive, and equity market conditions.





