MERGER ALERT – NFX and DWCH: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Investigations Concerning the Sale of these Companies

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that investigations have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies.

Newfield Exploration Company (NYSE:NFX)

Merger Announcement: November 1, 2018

Transaction Details: Newfield will be purchased by Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA). Under the terms of the transaction, Newfield shareholders will receive 2.6719 Encana shares for each share of Newfield stock they own. The transaction is valued at approximately $5.5 billion, with Encana assuming $2.2 billion of Newfield net debt.

Datawatch Corporation (NASDAQCM: DWCH)

Merger Announcement: November 5, 2018

Transaction Details: Datawatch Corporation will be purchased by Altair (NASDAQ:ALTR). Under the terms of the transaction, Datawatch shareholders will receive $13.10 per share.

