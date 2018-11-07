Sinequa Wins KM Promise Awards 2018

Committed to helping organizations become information-driven



NEW YORK, Nov. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sinequa , a leader in cognitive search and analytics, today announced it won the KM Promise Award, which was presented this morning at KMWorld 2018 in Washington, D.C. Chosen by a panel of judges, this award is given to a company that implements and integrates knowledge management practices into business processes and works with clients to ensure they reach their goals.

KMWorld mentions the award recipient provides innovative technology that breaks through the hype to help customers gain insights, collaborate and compete in a mobile and global business environment.

Sinequa helps customers become information-driven, which means having actionable information presented in context to surface insights, inform decisions, and elevate productivity, consistently and reliably. That means having a comprehensive view of the information and the best possible understanding of the meaning it carries. Sinequa delivers on this promise by employing artificial intelligence, machine learning and natural language processing to ingest and analyze structured and unstructured data from a vast variety of Enterprise data sources.

"As Sinequa is focused on catering to large enterprises, demands are high as our customers deal with an abundance of data," said Laurent Fanichet, Sinequa vice president of marketing. "Winning the KM Promise Award is great validation of the value of our approach and completeness of our solution. This reaffirms our commitment to provide our customers with the most advanced Cognitive Search & Analytics platform to provide them with relevant and contextual insights so that they can make better decisions, drive innovation and achieve greater operational efficiencies."

Sinequa is also exhibiting in booth #100 at KMWorld 2018 this week. Additionally, Scott Parker, director of product marketing at Sinequa, presented a keynote session, "Becoming An Information-Driven Organization".

For more information on the award, please visit: http://www.kmworld.com/Conference/2018/awards.aspx



