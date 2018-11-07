Obalon Balloon System Data to be Featured in Presentation During 35th ASMBS Annual Meeting at Obesity Week 2018

Clinical results from over 1,300 patients at 108 sites treated with Obalon's novel weight loss device solution in commercial use



SAN DIEGO, Nov. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OBLN ), a vertically integrated medical technology company with the first and only FDA-approved swallowable, gas-filled intragastric balloon system for the treatment of obesity, announces that clinical data for the Obalon Balloon System in commercial use in over 1,300 patients at 108 sites will be featured in an oral presentation at the American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery (ASMBS) Annual Meeting at Obesity Week 2018, being held November 11-15, 2018 in Nashville, TN. The data will be presented by Dr. Rachel Moore on November 14, 2018 at 5:00 pm (details below). Obalon believes this to be largest, single, consecutive data set ever presented on the commercial use of an intragastric balloon.

"We believe we have a novel, differentiated solution for weight loss that is performing as intended in actual commercial practice," said Amy VandenBerg, Vice President of Clinical and Regulatory Affairs. "We are pleased to have data on the Obalon Balloon presented by Dr. Moore in a scientific forum at the largest medical meeting focused on obesity and believe the results validate the potential of the Obalon Balloon to impact the obesity epidemic."

Details for the ASMBS oral presentation are as follows:

Title: The First Six Months of Commercial Experience with a Swallowable Gas-filled Three Balloon System Results in Safe and Clinically Meaningful Weight Loss (206764)

Session Title: Scientific Session

Date and Time: Wednesday, November 14, 2018, 5:05 p.m. - 5:15 p.m. CDT

Location: Music City Center

