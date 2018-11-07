Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Announces Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aquinox Pharmaceuticals , Inc. ("Aquinox") (NASDAQ:AQXP), a pharmaceutical company discovering and developing novel drug candidates to treat inflammation, inflammatory pain, and blood cancers, today provided a corporate update and reported financial results for the third quarter ending September 30, 2018.



"We ended the third quarter with $86.7 million in cash and cash equivalents and have taken additional steps to reduce expenditures, including further reductions planned in the fourth quarter, to optimize our cash reserves while we evaluate strategic alternatives," said David Main, President & CEO of Aquinox.

Recent Business Updates

Company Restructuring. In July 2018, Aquinox announced a restructuring plan to reduce operating costs and better align its workforce with the needs of its business. On November 6, 2018, Aquinox's Board of Directors approved further restructuring to reduce operating costs. Aquinox's headcount for 2019 will be reduced to eight FTE's with all R&D activities suspended and no material R&D spending planned while strategic alternatives are being considered.

Summary of Financial Results

Cash Position. Cash and cash equivalents totaled $86.7 million as of September 30, 2018, compared to cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $108.1 million as of December 31, 2017. The decrease was primarily the result of expenditures related to the LEADERSHIP 301 clinical trial in IC/BPS and costs associated with restructuring activities, partly off-set by the $25 million payment from Astellas in relation to the exclusive licensing agreement.

R&D Expenses. Research and development expenses for the third quarter of 2018 increased to $10.7 million from $8.5 million in the third quarter of 2017. This increase was primarily driven by costs associated with restructuring activities, including terminating our clinical trials of rosiptor and related contracts. Aquinox expects its research and development expenses to decline over the remainder of 2018 and into 2019 as it completes the closing activities related to the rosiptor clinical trials.

G&A Expenses. General and administrative expenses for the third quarter of 2018 increased to $4.5 million from $3.6 million in the third quarter of 2017. This increase was primarily driven by restructuring costs.

Net Loss. Net loss for the third quarter of 2018 was $15.0 million compared to a net loss of $11.8 million in the third quarter of 2017. This increase was primarily driven by costs associated with restructuring activities, including terminating our clinical trials of rosiptor and related contracts.

AQUINOX PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. Condensed consolidated balance sheets (Unaudited) (In thousands of U.S. dollars) SEPTEMBER 30,

2018 DECEMBER 31,

2017 Assets Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments $ 86,731 $ 108,085 Other current assets 562 740 Other long-term assets 521 1,504 Total assets $ 87,814 $ 110,329 Liabilities Current liabilities $ 10,749 $ 10,956 Non-current liabilities 343 486 Total liabilities 11,092 11,442 Stockholders' equity 76,722 98,887 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 87,814 $ 110,329



