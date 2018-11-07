DCCA Awarded $138.9 Million Contract by a Department of Defense Intelligence Agency

Company to Provide IT and Cyber Security Services in Support of Operational Signals Intelligence

ELLICOTT CITY, Md., Nov. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Computer Corporation of America (DCCA), a veteran-owned information technology and engineering services company, today announced that it was awarded a contract to provide mission critical DevOps support to a Department of Defense (DoD) Intelligence agency. The $138.9 million single-award contract has a five-year period of performance for support of operational Signals Intelligence (SIGINT) and cyber-related systems.

Under the terms of the contract, DCCA will provide data analytics, cyber security, software and hardware engineering, integration and test, deployments, and DevOps enhancements in an agile environment to meet the needs of the US government and our allies.

"This important win represents the latest step in DCCA's strategic approach to delivering advanced solutions to the warfighter. Supporting the mission of national security has always been, and will continue to be, a top priority for DCCA," said David Bower, DCCA's President & COO.

About Data Computer Corporation of America

DCCA is a Veteran-Owned based out of Ellicott City, MD, that provides a wide-range of technology support, including systems development, cloud computing, cyber security, data analytics, and testing services to various Health, Defense, and Federal Agencies. Rated CMMI Level 4 for performing to standards required by the Carnegie Mellon Institute, DCCA provides disciplined, defined, and institutionalized approaches to technology development and maintenance. In addition to its CMMI rating, DCCA has also achieved ISO-9001 ISO-27001 and ISO-20000. As a successful IT and engineering services provider, DCCA works collaboratively with its customers to ensure performance quality, schedule adherence, and cost control and avoidance. More information is available about DCCA at www.dcca.com.

