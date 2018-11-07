Cemtrex Announces City of Atlanta as Latest SmartDesk Client

Farmingdale, NY, Nov. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cemtrex Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX, CETXP, CETXW)), a leading global technology and manufacturing company, today announced that the City of Atlanta has become the latest organization to adopt the SmartDesk for their offices.

"We are thrilled to have the City of Atlanta on board," said Cemtrex's CEO and Chairman, Saagar Govil. "The enthusiasm we have received from early adopting organizations like United Airlines has affirmed the groundbreaking value of the SmartDesk for enterprise users. Atlanta employs thousands of people across the city, and it offers numerous applications where the SmartDesk can improve workflows, so we expect the relationship to be long lasting. We believe that municipalities and governments all around the world will see tremendous value in deploying SmartDesks into their cities and offices to keep up with technological innovation."

The Company has received demand for SmartDesks from customers in a variety of different industries and for planned uses in different applications. The Company continues to receive orders for use in financial companies, logistics companies, call centers, innovation labs, universities, engineering firms, advertising firms, software developers, and many more.

Cemtrex's SmartDesk is poised to be the most advanced workstation on the market. A blend of futuristic hardware and groundbreaking productivity software, the SmartDesk delivers an efficient user experience in a luxurious package. With a built-in 72-inch, high resolution multi-touch display, integrated proprietary touch and touchless gestures as well as the ability to scan documents directly on the desk, wireless connectivity for full access to the cloud, and next-generation wireless charging capabilities for mobile devices, the SmartDesk offers a solution which no other Company currently offers in the market today. The Company also has several patents pending based on the proprietary technology of the product.

The SmartDesk is positioned as a replacement for the traditional desktop PC. The Company views the potential market for the SmartDesk to be based on desktop PC market which is approximately 100 million units globally and $80 Billion in size according to research site, Statista. The Company is ramping up its efforts to fulfill and deliver its outstanding preorders in December and January. The Company is selling this product directly to consumers in order to offer the best pricing to the end user similar to other companies that have disrupted stagnant industries like Tesla, Peloton, and Casper. Cemtrex plans to increase its sales and marketing efforts in 2019 to continue to capture market share in the industry.

"With a highly innovative and sleek product, patent pending technology, a world class team led by, Joe Novelli, a former Sony exec, and an $80B market that is ripe for disruption, we believe that Cemtrex can reach its goal of 100,000 units in three years," continued Mr. Govil.

To learn more and stay updated about SmartDesk, please visit www.smartestdesk.com .

