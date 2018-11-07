K2M Group Holdings, Inc. Stockholders Approve Acquisition by Stryker

LEESBURG, Va., Nov. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At a special meeting today, stockholders of K2M Group Holdings, Inc. ("K2M" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:KTWO) approved the adoption of the Agreement and Plan of Merger (the "Merger Agreement"), dated as of August 29, 2018, as it may be amended from time to time, by and among Stryker Corporation ("Stryker"), Austin Merger Sub Corp. ("Merger Sub") and K2M. Subject to the terms and conditions of the Merger Agreement, Merger Sub, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Stryker, will be merged with and into K2M with K2M surviving the merger as a direct or indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Stryker.



The parties are actively working towards closing, and K2M continues to anticipate that the merger will close in the fourth quarter of 2018. In addition to K2M stockholder approval, the completion of the merger is subject to other customary closing conditions. Upon the closing of the merger, the Company's stockholders will have the right to receive $27.50 in cash, without interest and less any applicable withholding taxes (the "Merger Consideration"), for each share of common stock of K2M that they own immediately prior to the effective time of the merger.

The foregoing contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any such statements.

About K2M Group Holdings, Inc.

K2M Group Holdings, Inc. is a global leader of complex spine and minimally invasive solutions focused on achieving three-dimensional Total Body Balance™. Since its inception, K2M has designed, developed, and commercialized innovative complex spine and minimally invasive spine technologies and techniques used by spine surgeons to treat some of the most complicated spinal pathologies. K2M has leveraged these core competencies into Balance ACS®, a platform of products, services, and research to help surgeons achieve three-dimensional spinal balance across the axial, coronal, and sagittal planes, with the goal of supporting the full continuum of care to facilitate quality patient outcomes. The Balance ACS platform, in combination with the Company's technologies, techniques and leadership in the 3D-printing of spinal devices, enables K2M to compete favorably in the global spine surgery market. For more information, please visit: www.K2M.com .

From time to time, K2M may use its website as a distribution channel of material company information. Financial and other important information regarding the Company is routinely accessible through and posted on its website at www.investors.k2m.com.

