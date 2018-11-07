Benefitfocus to Host Investor Day

CHARLESTON, S.C., Nov. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT), a leading cloud-based benefits management platform and services provider, today announced that it will host an Investor Day on Tuesday, December 18, 2018 in New York, NY.



The Benefitfocus Investor Day presentation will begin at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time and is expected to conclude at approximately 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Ray August, President & Chief Executive Officer and Jonathon Dussault, Chief Financial Officer will be joined by other members of the company's executive management team.

The management team plans to discuss its go-forward platform strategy, financial and operational performance, market opportunity and the company's business outlook.



The presentation will be webcast live, and a replay will be available under the "Events & Presentations" section on the Benefitfocus investor relations website at http://investor.benefitfocus.com/ .



