Leaf Group to Participate at the Fifth Annual Furey Research Partners: Hidden Gems Conference
SANTA MONICA, Calif., Nov. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE:LEAF), a diversified consumer internet company, announced that the Company's Chief Executive Officer, Sean Moriarty, and Chief Financial Officer, Jantoon Reigersman, will attend the fifth annual Furey Research Partners: Hidden Gems Conference in New York on Thursday, November 8, 2018.
Management will be presenting and hosting one-on-one investor meetings at the conference.
The Company's most recent investor presentation will be made available on Leaf Group's Investor Relations website at ir.leafgroup.com under the Events & Presentations page.
About Leaf Group
Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE:LEAF) is a diversified consumer internet company that builds enduring, creator-driven brands that reach passionate audiences in large and growing lifestyle categories, including fitness and wellness (Well+Good, Livestrong.com and MyPlate App), and art and design (Saatchi Art, Society6 and Hunker). For more information about Leaf Group, visit www.leafgroup.com.
