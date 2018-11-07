Leaf Group to Participate at the Fifth Annual Furey Research Partners: Hidden Gems Conference

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Nov. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE:LEAF), a diversified consumer internet company, announced that the Company's Chief Executive Officer, Sean Moriarty, and Chief Financial Officer, Jantoon Reigersman, will attend the fifth annual Furey Research Partners: Hidden Gems Conference in New York on Thursday, November 8, 2018.



Management will be presenting and hosting one-on-one investor meetings at the conference.

The Company's most recent investor presentation will be made available on Leaf Group's Investor Relations website at ir.leafgroup.com under the Events & Presentations page.

About Leaf Group

Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE:LEAF) is a diversified consumer internet company that builds enduring, creator-driven brands that reach passionate audiences in large and growing lifestyle categories, including fitness and wellness (Well+Good, Livestrong.com and MyPlate App), and art and design (Saatchi Art, Society6 and Hunker). For more information about Leaf Group, visit www.leafgroup.com.

Investor Contacts

Jantoon Reigersman

310-917-6413

IR@leafgroup.com

Shawn Milne

415-264-3419

shawn.milne@leafgroup.com

Media Contact

Sharna Daduk

310-917-6405

sharna.daduk@leafgroup.com