Banner Corporation to Attend Piper Jaffray Western Bank Symposium

WALLA WALLA, Wash., Nov. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Banner Corporation (NASDAQ GSM: BANR), the parent company of Banner Bank and Islanders Bank, today announced that Mark J. Grescovich, President and CEO, and executive management are scheduled to attend the Piper Jaffray Western Bank Symposium being held on November 8, 2018 at the Resort at Pelican Hill, Newport Beach, CA.



For more information on the conference, or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact your Piper Jaffray representative.

About Banner Corporation

Banner Corporation is a $11.4 billion bank holding company operating two commercial banks in four Western states through a network of branches offering a full range of deposit services and business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. Visit Banner Bank on the Web at www.bannerbank.com.

Contact:

Mark J. Grescovich,

President & CEO

Peter J. Conner, CFO

(509) 527-3636