Nokia and Infosys establish strategic alliance to support the digital transformation of major industries and enterprises

7 November, 2018

Espoo, Finland - Nokia and Infosys, a global leader in consulting, technology and next-generation services, have established a strategic alliance to drive digital transformation in a wide array of enterprises and industries, addressing vertical markets including transportation, energy and manufacturing, media and entertainment and education. This collaboration will couple technology, products and services from Nokia with platform solutions, engineering and operations management expertise from Infosys.

The goal of the strategic alliance is to help enterprises digitalize their operations by applying the latest in artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, and lean management coupled with the ubiquitous connectivity offered by today's mobile broadband and Internet of Things (IoT) networks.

As part of the collaboration, the two companies are developing solutions designed to address the specific needs of particular customer sets. Among the initial focus areas is the development of digital asset management solutions for the industrial environment that will will give enterprises a deeper understanding of the behavior of critical enterprise systems, enabling them to more effectively anticipate maintenance and operational requirements.

The companies are also working on solutions that digitalize business and operational processes for communications, media and entertainment companies. Finally, the companies are engaged in the smart education market, leveraging wireless broadband, cloud and IoT technologies to create digital education solutions, supporting smart campus and smart classroom environments.

The alliance agreement supports Nokia's strategy of expanding its customer base outside of the traditional telecommunications sphere, a key focus of the company's diversification efforts. It also highlights Infosys' role as a global leader in digital transformation by providing end-to-end, next-generation business solutions to vertical enterprises.

Anand Swaminathan, SVP and Global Industry Leader - CMT at Infosys, said: "The rapidly changing technology landscape with focus on Digital, Software-Defined Networking, Machine Learning, IoT to name a few is constantly challenging organisations to transform their business and operating models. Our strategic alliance with Nokia aims at resolving some of these challenges to help customers stay competitive in a highly evolving world, leveraging ubiquitous connectivity to operate as digital enterprises in a hyper connected economy."

Laurent Le Gourrierec, head of Strategic Partnerships at Nokia, said: "I'm very excited to embark upon this integrated partnership that aims at delivering Industry 4.0 solutions to customers worldwide. The unique strengths of our two companies put us in an ideal position to take advantage of the wave of digital transformation that is sweeping the manufacturing, energy and transportation markets and other major industries."

