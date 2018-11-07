Emblem Corp. announces new board appointments

TORONTO, Nov. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emblem Corp. (TSXV:EMC, OTCQX:EMMBF) ("Emblem" or the "Company") today announced the appointment of Connie A. Stefankiewicz and Loreto Grimaldi to its Board of Directors (the "Board") following Emblem's annual and special shareholders' meeting. Harvey Shapiro, current chair, and Maxim Zavet have stepped down from the Board, and the Board would like to thank them for their immense contributions since Emblem's inception. Ms. Stefankiewicz and Mr. Grimaldi will join current Board members Daniel Milliard, Jeffrey Fineberg, John H. Stewart, Terry Johnson and Nick Dean. In connection with the resignation of Mr. Shapiro, the Board has appointed independent director Mr. Milliard as the new chair of the Board.



"Both Connie and Loreto bring an incredible amount of experience to our Board. Connie possesses an impressive background with a leading Canadian financial institution, most recently serving as Chief Marketing Officer. This expertise will be a valuable asset for Emblem as we pursue our strategic focus on innovation and brand building," said Nick Dean, CEO of Emblem. "Loreto also brings a strong background as a business partner and trusted advisor to C-suite leaders and boards of directors. As an accomplished senior executive with global legal and business transformation experience, he brings a wealth of knowledge to help inform and shape Emblem's global growth strategy."

"With a strategic focus on product innovation, brand building and strengthening its distribution channels, Emblem is at a critical juncture in its evolution," said Dean. "The Company is poised to see a number of initiatives come to fruition over the coming months, including the opening of a 30,000 sq. ft. Product Innovation Centre with GMP capabilities, entry into the German market in mid-2019, and the continued growth of the both medical and adult-use cannabis markets domestically. The bench strength of the Board will provide the guidance and expertise to see Emblem through this exciting period of growth and transformation."

In connection, subject to receipt of the TSX Venture Exchange's approval of both Ms. Stefankiewicz and Mr. Grimaldi's appointment, the Company has approved the granting of 250,000 incentive stock options (the "Options") to each of Ms. Stefankiewicz and Mr. Grimaldi. Such Options are exercisable at a price of $1.37 per share for a period of five years from the date of grant and shall vest over a period of three years in equal annual installments of one-third of the Options on each of November 6, 2019, 2020 and 2021.

In addition, the Board has also approved the granting of 1,100,000 Options to certain employees of the Company. Such Options are exercisable at a price of $1.37 per share for a period of five years and are subject to vesting as to one-third the number of Options granted on each of November 6, 2019, 2020 and 2021.

All other items were passed at the meeting. Full details of all policies and proposals are more fully described in the Company's Management Information Circular as filed on www.sedar.com.

About Emblem

Emblem is a fully integrated cannabis company focused on driving shareholder value through product innovation, brand relevance, and access to patient and consumer channels. Through its wholly-owned subsidiary Emblem Cannabis Corporation, Emblem is licensed to cultivate, process, and sell cannabis and cannabis derivatives in Canada under the Cannabis Act. Emblem's state-of-the-art indoor cannabis cultivation facility and Product Innovation Centre is located in Paris, Ontario. Emblem is also the parent company of GrowWise Health Limited, one of Canada's leading cannabis education services. Emblem trades under the ticker symbol EMC on the TSX Venture Exchange.

For more information, please visit www.emblemcorp.com .

