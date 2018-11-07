CureVac to Present Preliminary Phase I Data on CV8102, an Intratumoral RNA-based Cancer Therapy, at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer's 33rd Annual Meeting

Data to be presented includes CV8102 as a single agent and in combination with anti-PD1 therapy



TÜBINGEN, Germany and BOSTON, Nov. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CureVac AG, a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company pioneering the field of mRNA-based drugs, today announced it will present preliminary data from its Phase I dose-escalation clinical trial with the RNA-based cancer therapy, CV8102, in patients with advanced solid tumors. These data will be presented as a poster presentation at the 2018 Society of Immunotherapy of Cancer's (SITC) 33rd Annual Meeting in Washington, DC, Nov. 7-11, 2018.

Poster Presentation Details

Title: Phase I dose-escalation and expansion study of intratumoral CV8102, a RNA-based TLR- and RIG-1 agonist with or without anti-PD1 antibodies in patients with advanced solid tumors

Session: Friday, November 9, 2018, 12:45 PM-2:15 PM and 6:30 PM-8:00pm EST

Poster Number: P337; Location: Hall E, Walter E. Washington Convention Center

About CV8102 and the Phase I Clinical Trial

CV8102, a TLR7/8/RIG-1 agonist based on noncoding single stranded RNA, is designed to modulate the tumor microenvironment after intratumoral injection and to induce a systemic immune response to control injected as well as non-injected distant lesions.

The CV8102 phase I, open-label, dose escalation and expansion study is enrolling patients with advanced melanoma, cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, squamous cell carcinoma of head and neck, or adenoid cystic carcinoma and superficially injectable tumor lesions.

The trial is currently enrolling patients at multiple clinical sites in Germany. The trial tests escalating doses of single agent CV8102 and CV8102 in combination with licensed anti-PD-1 antibodies.

The primary objective of the study is to assess safety and tolerability. Secondary objectives are to assess clinical efficacy and changes in various immune parameters in blood and tumor tissue.

About CureVac AG

CureVac is a leading company in the field of messenger RNA (mRNA) technology with more than 18 years' expertise in handling and optimizing this versatile molecule for medical purposes. The principle of CureVac's proprietary technology is the use of mRNA as a data carrier to instruct the human body to produce its own proteins capable of fighting a wide range of diseases. The company applies its technologies for the development of cancer therapies, prophylactic vaccines and molecular therapies.

To date, CureVac has received approximately $420 million (€400 million) in equity investments including significant investments from SAP founder Dietmar Hopp's Dievini and an investment of $52 million from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. CureVac has also entered into collaborations with multinational corporations and organizations, including Boehringer Ingelheim, Eli Lilly & Co, CRISPR Therapeutics, Arcturus Therapeutics, Acuitas, and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

For more information, please visit www.curevac.com or follow us on Twitter at @CureVacAG .

Media Contact

Jenn Gordon, Media Relations

Global Health PR, New York, United States

T: +1 202-587-2580

jgordon@globalhealthpr.com



Investor Contact