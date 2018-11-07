Nokia signs frame agreements worth more than EUR 2 billion with three Chinese operators

Press Release

Contracts signed with China Mobile, China Telecom and China Unicom at China International Import Expo in Shanghai

Agreements cover delivery through to end-2019 of radio and fixed access equipment; IP routing and optical transport equipment; SDN and network functions virtualization products; and services

Agreements will increase network speed and capacity and improve reliability across China, introduce new network capabilities as operators evolve toward 5G

7 November 2018

Shanghai, China - Nokia has signed three separate frame agreements worth a combined value of more than EUR 2 billion with China Mobile, China Telecom and China Unicom. Under the agreements, Nokia will deploy technologies and services to improve performance in fixed and mobile broadband networks across China to meet ever-growing demand as operators transition towards 5G.



Demand for the internet, particularly on a mobile device, continues to rise in China, the world's most populous country. China Mobile, China Telecom and China Unicom are committed to delivering the highest quality service to their subscribers and will leverage products and services from across Nokia's end-to-end portfolio, through to the end of 2019, to enhance speed, reliability and capacity in their networks.



Mike Wang, president of Nokia Shanghai Bell, said: "We are excited to continue our close collaboration with these important customers in China, to drive new levels of network performance as they transition toward 5G. Leveraging the breadth of our end-to-end network and services capabilities, we will work closely with China Mobile, China Telecom and China Unicom to deploy technologies that meet their specific business needs."



Scope of the agreements

Nokia will deliver technologies and expertise across China for China Mobile: radio access, core, passive optical networks, IP routing and optical transport, SDN, network management and professional services.

Nokia will support China Telecom to improve country-wide 4G LTE coverage and hot spot capacity. Nokia will provide its end-to-end portfolio and solutions for China Telecom including FDD-LTE radio access, home CPE solutions, core routers, multi-service edge routers and optics as well as its services expertise. Both parties will also enhance 5G cooperation and accelerate China's 5G progress.

Nokia will help China Unicom deploy technologies across the country including Nokia FDD-LTE radio access, Multi-access Edge Computing, virtualized IMS, SDN, IP routing and optical transport, and fixed network equipment. Working with Nokia, China Unicom aims to enhance network quality and capacity to grow its 4G LTE customer base, while researching and developing the expansion of IoT services and the evolution to 5G, including the use of artificial intelligence in networks.

Nokia will provide its services expertise under the frame agreements, including network planning, implementation, systems integration, maintenance and performance optimization.

