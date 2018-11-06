SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Regarding Whether the Sale of FPB Financial Corp. to The First Bancshares, Inc. is Fair to Shareholders

NEW YORK, Nov. 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:



To: All Persons or Entities who purchased FPB Financial Corp. ("FPB" or the "Company") (OTCMKTS: FPBF) stock prior to November 6, 2018 .

You are hereby notified that Levi & Korsinsky, LLP has commenced an investigation into the fairness of the sale of FPB to The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQGM: FBMS). Under the terms of the transaction, FPB shareholders will receive 0.83 shares of First Bancshares common stock for each share of FPB stock they own, subject to adjustment dependent upon the average closing price of First Bancshares' common stock in the period prior to the closing of the merger. To learn more about the action and your rights, go to:

https://www.zlk.com/mna/fpb-financial-corp

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The FPB merger investigation concerns whether the Board of FPB breached their fiduciary duties to stockholders by failing to adequately shop the Company before agreeing to enter into this transaction, and whether First Bancshares is underpaying for FPB shares, thus unlawfully harming FPB shareholders.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, Connecticut, California, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities lawsuits and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. For more information, please feel free to contact any of the attorneys listed below. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT: