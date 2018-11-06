Oxford Immunotec Schedules Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Business Update Conference Call for November 9, 2018

OXFORD, United Kingdom and MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Nov. 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD), a global, high-growth diagnostics company, today announced that it plans to release third quarter 2018 financial results prior to market open on Friday, November 9, 2018. Dr. Peter Wrighton-Smith, Chief Executive Officer, Rick Altieri, Chief Financial Officer, and Karen Koski, Vice President, Strategy and Investor Relations will host a conference call to review the Company's third quarter 2018 financial results and provide a business update at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time the same day. The call will be concurrently webcast.



To listen to the conference call on your telephone, please dial (855) 363-5047 for United States callers or +1 (484) 365-2897 for international callers and reference confirmation code 7673307, approximately ten minutes prior to start time. To access the live audio webcast or subsequent archived recording, visit the Investor Relations section of Oxford Immunotec's website at www.oxfordimmunotec.com . The replay will be available on the Company's website for approximately 60 days.

About Oxford Immunotec

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC is a global, high-growth diagnostics company focused on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for the management of underserved immune-regulated conditions. The Company's T-SPOT®.TB test has been approved for sale in over 50 countries, including the United States, where it has received pre-market approval from the Food and Drug Administration, Europe, where it has obtained a CE mark, as well as Japan and China. The Company is headquartered near Oxford, U.K. and in Marlborough, MA. Additional information can be found at www.oxfordimmunotec.com .

T-SPOT and the Oxford Immunotec logo are trademarks of Oxford Immunotec Ltd.

