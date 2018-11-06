Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Protective Insurance Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend

Globe Newswire  
November 06, 2018 4:50pm   Comments
Share:

CARMEL, Ind., Nov. 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Protective Insurance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTVCA, PTVCB)) announces that at its regular quarterly meeting, the Board of Directors of Protective Insurance Corporation declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.28 per share on the Company's Class A and Class B Common Stock.  The dividend per share will be payable December 4, 2018 to shareholders of record on November 20, 2018.

Investor Contact: William Vens
(317) 429-2554   
investors@protectiveinsurance.com

Protective Insurance logo.jpg

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga