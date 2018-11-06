The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of TRVN, HON, OZK and NKTR

NEW YORK, Nov. 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.



Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN)

Class Period: May 2, 2016 to October 9, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 10, 2018

According to the complaint, Trevena, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") had not agreed to key elements of the Company's Phase 3 trial for oliceridine (TRV130); (ii) the FDA was unlikely to approve oliceridine (TRV130) based on the Company's Phase 3 trial; and (iii) as a result, Trevena's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Get additional information about the TRVN lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/trevena-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Class Period: February 9, 2018 to October 19, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 31, 2018

The lawsuit alleges that throughout the class period, Honeywell International Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Honeywell's Bendix Friction Materials ("Bendix") asbestos-related liability was greater than initially reported; (2) the Company maintained improper accounting practices in connection with its Bendix asbestos-related liability; and (3) as a result, Honeywell's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. Honeywell previously owned Bendix, which used asbestos in its brake- and clutch-pad products until 2001; the Company sold Bendix in 2014. On August 23, 2018, Honeywell announced it had "revised its method for reasonably estimating its liability for unasserted Bendix asbestos-related claims by considering the epidemiological projections through 2059 of future incidence of Bendix asbestos-related disease. Using this method, the Company's Bendix asbestos-related liability is estimated to be $1,693 million as of June 30, 2018. This is $1,083 million higher than the Company's prior estimation which applied a five-year horizon when estimating the liability for unasserted Bendix asbestos-related claims. The Bendix asbestos-related insurance assets are estimated to be $187 million as of June 30, 2018, which is $65 million higher than the Company's prior estimate."

Get additional information about the HON lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/honeywell-international-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Class Period: February 19, 2016 to October 18, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 26, 2018

Throughout the class period, Bank OZK allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company lacked adequate internal controls to assess credit risk; (2) as a result, certain of the Company's loans posed an increased risk of loss; (3) certain substandard loans were reasonably likely to lead to charge-offs; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. On October 18, 2018, the Company reported that it had "incurred combined charge-offs of $45.5 million on two Real Estate Specialties Group credits" that had previously been classified as substandard. On this news, the Company's share price fell $9.33 per share to close at $25.52 per share on October 19, 2018.

Get additional information about the OZK lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/bank-ozk-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Class Period: November 11, 2017 to October 2, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 31, 2018

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period Nektar Therapeutics made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) prior studies which attempted to pegylate IL-2 failed; (2) the extended half-life of the Company's lead I-O candidate, NKTR-214, was unlikely to result in efficacy and created additional high-dosing safety concerns; (3) NKTR-214 was less effective than IL-2 alone; (4) the combination of NKTR-214 with nivolumab has yet to demonstrate significant positive results; and (5) as a result, Nektar's public statements as set forth above were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Get additional information about the NKTR lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/nektar-therapeutics-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. There is no cost or obligation to you. If you suffered a loss during the class period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit the webpages provided.

J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.