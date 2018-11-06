Law Firm Brower Piven Announces Investigation on Behalf of Shareholders of Lennar Corporation (LEN)

STEVENSON, Md., Nov. 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The securities litigation firm of Brower Piven, A Professional Corporation, is investigating potential claims on behalf of current shareholders of Lennar Corporation ("Lennar" or the "Company") (NYSE:LEN).



The investigation concerns whether Lennar and certain of its officers and/or directors have breached fiduciary duties owed to the Company and its shareholders.

If you currently own common stock of LEN and would like to learn more about the investigation being conducted by Brower Piven, you may email or call Brower Piven, who will, without obligation or cost to you, attempt to answer your questions. You may contact Brower Piven by email at hoffman@browerpiven.com, by calling (410) 415-6616, or at Brower Piven, A Professional Corporation, 1925 Old Valley Road, Stevenson, Maryland 21153. Attorneys at Brower Piven have combined experience litigating securities and other class action cases of over 60 years.