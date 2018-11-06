Local Company, REW, Awarded as one of the Best Workplaces in British Columbia

Vancouver, Nov. 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- REW (Real Estate Wire), the premier real estate portal for property listings, new home developments and insights in Ontario and British Columbia, has been recognized as one of the ‘Best Workplaces™ in British Columbia.' It is one of only 30 organisations in the province to be bestowed with the award. The recognition comes just weeks after REW was named a "Great Place to Work" by greatplacetowork.ca.



REW has 35 employees in Vancouver and Toronto that provide home buyers and sellers with a world-class search experience, and help connect them to the right real estate professionals.



Today's list was compiled after thorough and independent analysis conducted by Great Place to Work® and is based on direct feedback from employees across hundreds of participating organizations.



The Great Place to Work® certification is considered the definitive standard of excellence in the workplace. To be eligible for this list, organizations had to have been Great Place to Work Certified™ in the past year, be headquartered in British Columbia and have at least 15 employees working in the province that participated in a Trust Index employee survey.



Great Place to Work® determined the BEST based on the overall Trust Index score from all employees. Some of the highlights of REW employee's feedback include:

94 percent of employees agree that REW is a "great place to work"

94 percent of employees say they experience camaraderie with colleagues

93 percent say management practices and policies are fair

More information on REW can be found on the Great Place to Work website.



Some of the perks and programs offered for employees at REW include; the WABBY Award (We Are Better Because of You), which recognizes individuals that always go the extra mile; generous professional development budgets; and monthly ‘Beer Fridays,' when staff come together in social settings to mingle and interact.



"At REW, we pride ourselves in our company culture and collaboration across departments. Our goal is to support and challenge each other to deliver great work that we're proud of. We want our employees to succeed in their careers and be happy while they're here," says Allen Moon, VP and General Manager, REW. "Being certified first as a Great Place to Work® and now making the list of Best Workplaces™ in British Columbia is a testament to the environment that the team has built."



REW is always looking for great people to join the team. Current jobs are posted at REW.CA, but Allen Moon encourages candidates interested in REW to forward their resumes, even when there are no openings for their profession saying "we always make room for great people".

About Real Estate Wire

Real Estate Wire (REW) is a real estate marketplace and information hub in BC and Ontario. Whether you're buying, selling, learning, or simply perusing, REW provides you with a fast and easy home search experience, and arms you with the information and connections you need to take on your real estate goals.

www.rew.ca

About Great Place to Work®:

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through proprietary assessment tools, advisory services, and certification programs, GPTW recognizes the world's Best Workplaces™ in a series of national lists including those published by The Globe & Mail (Canada) and Fortune magazine (USA). Great Place to Work® provides the benchmarks, framework, and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures. Visit us at www.greatplacetowork.ca or find us on Twitter at @GPTW_Canada.

