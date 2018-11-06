ICC Labs Announces Shareholder Approval of Arrangement With Aurora Cannabis

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ICC Labs Inc. (the Company or ICC) (TSX-V: ICC) is pleased to announce that, at the special meeting of shareholders of ICC (ICC Shareholders) held today (the Meeting), ICC Shareholders overwhelmingly voted in favour of a special resolution (the Arrangement Resolution) to approve the previously announced plan of arrangement (the Arrangement) between ICC and Aurora Cannabis Inc. (Aurora) (TSX:ACB, NYSE:ACB). Subject to the terms and conditions of an arrangement agreement (the Arrangement Agreement) between ICC and Aurora dated September 8, 2018, Aurora will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of ICC (ICC Shares). Obtaining approval from ICC Shareholders is one of the conditions to completing the Arrangement.



The Arrangement Resolution required approval by at least two-thirds of the votes cast by ICC Shareholders present in person or represented by proxy at the Meeting. The Arrangement Resolution was approved by approximately 98.74% of the votes cast by all of the ICC Shareholders eligible to vote at the Meeting.

It is expected that ICC will apply for a final order of the Supreme Court of British Columbia on November 8, 2018. Completion of the Arrangement remains subject to other customary closing conditions, including the aforementioned court order and the receipt of certain Uruguayan regulatory approvals. Assuming that the conditions to closing are satisfied or waived, it is expected that the Arrangement will be completed in the fourth quarter of 2018. Further information about the Arrangement is set forth in the materials prepared by ICC in respect of the Meeting which were mailed to shareholders of ICC and filed under ICC's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About ICC

ICC is a fully licensed producer and distributor of medicinal cannabinoid extracts, recreational cannabis and industrial hemp products in Uruguay as well as a fully licensed producer of medicinal cannabis in Colombia. The Company has active operations in Uruguay, and is focused on becoming the worldwide leading producer of cannabinoid extracts, giving support and promoting responsible use for medicinal purposes, backed by scientific research and innovation, while following strict compliance with standards for quality and safety.

