Obalon Announces Upcoming Conference Presentations

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OBLN ), a vertically integrated medical technology company with the first and only FDA-approved swallowable, gas-filled intragastric balloon system for the treatment of obesity, today announced that Kelly Huang, President and Chief Operating Officer, and Bill Plovanic, Chief Financial Officer of Obalon, will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:



Stifel Healthcare Conference

Wednesday, November 14, 2018, Presentation at 1:15pm ET

Lotte New York Palace Hotel, New York City

Webcast Available at: http://wsw.com/webcast/stifel14/obln/

Canaccord Genuity Medical Technologies & Diagnostics Forum

Thursday, November 15, 2018, Presentation at 1:30pm ET

Westin Grand Central Hotel, New York City

Webcast Available at: http://wsw.com/webcast/canaccord32/obln/

Live audio webcasts of the presentation can be accessed through the link above. Replays of the webcasts will be available for 90 days following each presentation.

About Obalon Therapeutics, Inc.

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OBLN ) is a San Diego-based company focused on developing and commercializing novel technologies for weight loss. The Obalon management team has over 150 combined years of experience in developing and commercializing novel medical technologies with a track record of financial and clinical excellence. For more information, please visit http://www.obalon.com/ .

For Obalon Therapeutics, Inc.

Investor Contact:

William Plovanic

Chief Financial Officer

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc.

Office: +1 760 607 5103

wplovanic@obalon.com