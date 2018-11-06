Stein Mart Announces Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Nov. 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stein Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMRT) plans to release its third quarter financial results after the U.S. financial markets close on Tuesday, November 27, 2018. Management will also host a conference call to discuss results and operations at 4:30 PM EST on the same day. The call will be hosted by Stein Mart's chief executive officer, Hunt Hawkins; president, MaryAnne Morin; and chief financial officer, Greg Kleffner.



If you would like to participate in the conference call, the U.S. toll free dial-in number is 1-877-705-6003 and the international dial-in number is 1-201-493-6725. A live webcast of the conference call will also be available on the company's investor relations website at http://ir.steinmart.com . A replay of the call will be available on the website through December 31, 2018.

About Stein Mart

Stein Mart, Inc. is a national specialty off-price retailer offering designer and name-brand fashion apparel, home décor, accessories and shoes at everyday discount prices. Stein Mart provides real value that customers love every day both in stores and online. The Company currently operates 287 stores across 30 states. For more information, please visit www.steinmart.com.

For more information:

Linda L. Tasseff

Director, Investor Relations

(904) 858-2639

ltasseff@steinmart.com