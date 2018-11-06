Kura Oncology to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences
SAN DIEGO, Nov. 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of precision medicines for oncology, today announced that Troy Wilson, Ph.D., J.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to participate in two upcoming investor conferences:
- A presentation at the Stifel Healthcare Conference in New York on November 13, 2018 at 8:45 a.m. ET / 5:45 a.m. PT; and
- A fireside chat at the Evercore ISI HealthConX in Boston on November 27, 2018 at 4:15 p.m. ET / 1:15 p.m. PT.
A live audio webcast and replay of each presentation will be available in the Investors section of Kura Oncology's website at www.kuraoncology.com.
About Kura Oncology
Kura Oncology is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to realizing the promise of precision medicines for the treatment of cancer. The Company's pipeline consists of small molecule drug candidates that target cancer signaling pathways where there is a strong scientific and clinical rationale to improve outcomes by identifying those patients most likely to benefit from treatment. Kura's lead drug candidate is tipifarnib, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor, for which the Company has initiated a registration-directed trial of tipifarnib in recurrent or metastatic patients with HRAS mutant head and neck squamous cell carcinomas. In addition, tipifarnib is being evaluated in multiple other Phase 2 clinical trials in solid tumor and hematologic indications. Kura's pipeline also includes KO-947, an ERK inhibitor, currently in a Phase 1 dose-escalation trial, and KO-539, a menin-MLL inhibitor, currently in IND-enabling studies. For additional information about Kura Oncology, please visit the Company's website at www.kuraoncology.com.
