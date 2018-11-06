Emergent BioSolutions to Participate in Series of Near-Term Investor Conferences
GAITHERSBURG, Md., Nov. 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) announced today that a member of the company's senior management team will participate in the following investor conferences during the fourth quarter and early portion of the first quarter of 2019:
- JP Morgan – 2018 CEO Conference Call Series
Virtual/Conference Call (information to be provided by JP Morgan)
November 13, 2018
- Three Part Advisors – 2018 Southwest IDEAS Investor Conference
Dallas, TX
November 14-15, 2018
- Piper Jaffray – 30th Annual Healthcare Conference
New York, NY
November 27-29, 2018
- Mizuho – Global Mizuho Investor Conference
New York, NY
December 3, 2018
- BMO Capital Markets – 2018 Prescriptions for Success Healthcare Conference
New York, NY
December 12, 2018
- JP Morgan – 37th Annual Healthcare Conference
San Francisco, CA
January 7-10, 2019
Presentation dates and times will be updated on the Emergent website www.emergentbiosolutions.com under "Investors" as the information becomes available.
For these conferences, the company will be webcasting its presentation, which may include a discussion of the company's recent business developments as well as its most recently reported financial results and guidance. The webcasts will be available both live and by replay, accessible from the Emergent website.
About Emergent BioSolutions
Emergent BioSolutions Inc. is a global life sciences company seeking to protect and enhance life by focusing on providing specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats. We aspire to be a Fortune 500 company recognized for protecting and enhancing life, driving innovation, and living our values. Additional information about the company may be found at www.emergentbiosolutions.com. Find us on LinkedIn and follow us on Twitter @emergentbiosolu and Instagram @life_at_emergent.
Investor Contact:
Robert G. Burrows
Vice President, Investor Relations
240-631-3280
BurrowsR@ebsi.com
Media Contact:
Lynn Kieffer
Vice President, Corporate Communications
240-631-3391
KiefferL@ebsi.com