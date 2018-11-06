Atlas Network launches Center for Latin America, works with local civil society orgs across region to solve complex issues from bottom up

Washington, Nov. 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlas Network's new Center for Latin America promotes peace, justice, and opportunity for all in a region in the midst of volatile change. Building on decades of collaborative work in the region, Atlas Network will strengthen and leverage a partner network of more than 80 independent civil society organizations based in the countries of Latin America. These organizations are ideally positioned to develop and implement locally grown solutions to poverty and other public policy challenges.

The Center for Latin America's partners share a general worldview that societies flourish when individual liberty is protected, the rule of law is well understood and respected, and governments' powers are limited. In such societies, individuals use their talents to respond to needs of their fellow citizens as revealed by the market order, rather than chasing privileges granted by a political class that is often marked by cronyism and corruption.

"At a time of great political change in Latin America, it is important to recognize the valuable role that can played by nonpartisan civil society organizations such as our partners," said Atlas Network CEO Brad Lips. "Our Center for Latin America will elevate what is already happening at the grassroots — the development of bottom-up solutions to persistent public policy challenges."

Building on nearly four decades of involvement by Atlas Network in the region, the Center for Latin America provides its partners with world-class training and mentoring; with grant competitions for project funding; and with networking opportunities that foster peer-to-peer learning and collaboration.

Launched in November 2018, the Center for Latin America is directed by Dr. Roberto Salinas León, who heads the Mexico Business Forum and the Alamos Alliance, while also serving as Senior Policy Advisor to TV Azteca and Grupo Salinas, in Mexico.

The Center for Latin America is actively recruiting members for its Council of Ideas — a community of leaders in business, philanthropy, academia, and media, who want to play an active role in shaping a more positive future for the region. The first retreat of the Council of Ideas will occur immediately following the 2019 Latin America Liberty Forum in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.

"The Center for Latin America represents a tremendous step forward in addressing the complex challenges of defending an open society and sustaining free market proposals throughout the hemisphere," said Salinas León. "It is a pleasure and a privilege to be part of this ambitious effort, and I look forward to working with the growing network of civil institutions and committed individuals striving toward a more prosperous and free Latin America."

The result of the Center for Latin America's work will be greater opportunities and rising living standards for everyone in the region. By helping local partner organizations in their pursuit of achievable policy reform, as well as a long-term renewal of appreciation for the principles of classical liberalism, Atlas Network seeks to engage diverse audiences and build an inclusive prosperity that will usher in a period of peace and justice for all.

