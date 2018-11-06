Eurofiber rolls out ADVA FSP 150 for future-proof business services

Zero touch provisioning, comprehensive assurance and Layer 3 features add key value to CPE solution

Amsterdam, Netherlands. November 6, 2018. ADVA (FSE: ADV) today announced that Eurofiber is deploying the ADVA FSP 150 as the foundation of its new flexible business services. The intelligent, multi-layer demarcation and aggregation technology enables Eurofiber to respond to rapidly growing demand from enterprises across the Netherlands and Belgium for high-bandwidth, cost-effective SLA-based Carrier Ethernet connectivity. Deployed at the customer premises, the ADVA FSP 150 provides a single platform for MEF-certified Layer 2 and 3 services and easily scales from 1GbE to 10GbE. With zero touch provisioning, the device is simple to deploy and its comprehensive assurance services offer unparalleled support for SLA management. ADVA's partner Netways Europe also provided valuable support with the new solution.

"What makes the ADVA FSP 150 such an effective CPE solution is its phenomenal flexibility and scale. It empowers us to give our customers a genuinely future-proof architecture ready to expand alongside the growing needs of their business," said Hessel Idzenga, manager, design and architecture, Eurofiber. "The new technology is compact and highly efficient in terms of space and energy consumption. With its automated deployment capabilities, the ADVA FSP 150 is a powerful tool for accelerating new service activation while at the same time driving down operational costs. It also integrates seamlessly with our existing management system. Just as vital, though, is the strong relationships involved. We know from past experience that the ADVA and Netways Europe teams offer superb levels of expertise and support, and share our passion to exceed customer expectations."

The ADVA FSP 150 brings intelligence and agility to the edge of Eurofiber's network. With one device supporting multiple technologies, Eurofiber can easily provide a price-competitive route to high-performance 10Gbit/s services. The new CPE solution delivers multi-layer demarcation and aggregation, supporting MEF-certified CE 2.0, IPv4/IPv6 and MPLS service demarcation. With its comprehensive set of service assurance functions, the FSP 150 provides full visibility of service quality - an essential tool for effective SLA management. And, with its zero touch provisioning capabilities, the technology can be easily installed and connected by customers with no risk of error. What's more, the ADVA FSP 150 is highly interoperable and integrated seamlessly with Eurofiber's existing network management system.

"Our FSP 150 enables Eurofiber to meet ever-increasing demand for cloud services while also optimizing its infrastructure to support diverse network technologies. Now it can instantly increase bandwidth as soon as customers require it and address the emerging need for multi-layer networking," commented Ed Zalmstra, sales director, Netherlands, ADVA. "Our FSP 150 delivers the flexibility to quickly transition from 1Gbit/s to 10Gbit/s Ethernet services without requiring extra space and power consumption. Having all that functionality in one compact platform is a real advantage. We're proud that Eurofiber selected us for this project. It highlights the value not only of our innovation but also our people. To be chosen once again to take Eurofiber's business services to the next stage shows their continuing faith in our experience and commitment to quality, as well as the strength of the relationship between our teams."





About ADVA Optical Networking

ADVA Optical Networking is a company founded on innovation and driven to help our customers succeed. For over two decades, our technology has empowered networks across the globe. We're continually developing breakthrough hardware and software that leads the networking industry and creates new business opportunities. It's these open connectivity solutions that enable our customers to deliver the cloud and mobile services that are vital to today's society and for imagining new tomorrows. Together, we're building a truly connected and sustainable future. For more information on how we can help you, please visit us at: www.advaoptical.com.

