Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating the Board of Directors of YogaWorks, Inc. (YOGA) and Encourages YOGA Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Nov. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against certain officers and directors of YogaWorks, Inc. (NASDAQ:YOGA).



To learn more about these claims, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com , or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form . There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation. For additional information concerning the YogaWorks lawsuit, please go to http://www.bespc.com/yoga/ . For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., please go to www.bespc.com . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts