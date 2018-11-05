Market Overview

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating the Board of Directors of YogaWorks, Inc. (YOGA) and Encourages YOGA Investors to Contact the Firm

Globe Newswire  
November 05, 2018
NEW YORK, Nov. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against certain officers and directors of YogaWorks, Inc. (NASDAQ:YOGA).

To learn more about these claims, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form.  There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation.  For additional information concerning the YogaWorks lawsuit, please go to http://www.bespc.com/yoga/.  For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., please go to www.bespc.com.  Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes. 

Contacts

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Brandon Walker, Esq.
Melissa Fortunato, Esq.
(212) 355-4648
investigations@bespc.com
www.bespc.com

