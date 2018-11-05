Corvus Pharmaceuticals to Webcast Investor & Analyst Event on November 10, 2018

Event will provide a review of new CPI-444 and CPI-006 data presented at SITC & ESMO



BURLINGAME, Calif., Nov. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of precisely targeted oncology therapies, will be hosting an investor and analyst event on Saturday, November 10, 2018 from 5:30-6:30 pm ET, during The Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 2018 Annual Meeting. The event will be hosted by Corvus president and CEO, Dr. Richard Miller, and will include featured guest Dr. Lawrence Fong, one of Corvus' key clinical trial investigators who will be making an oral presentation at SITC on CPI-444. The event will provide a recap on Dr. Fong's presentation titled "Refractory Renal Cell Cancer (RCC) Exhibits High Adenosine A2A Receptor (A2AR) Expression and Prolonged Survival Following Treatment With the A2AR Antagonist CPI-444" along with key takeaways from poster presentations of the data on CPI-444 and CPI-006 presented at SITC and the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) 2018 Congress. The event will also include a Q&A session with Dr. Fong and Dr. Miller.

Webcast Information

The event will be webcast live under the investor relations section of the Corvus website or from the following link: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/ehxgbsax . The webcast of the presentation will be available live and a replay will be available for 90 days following the event.

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Corvus Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of precisely targeted oncology therapies. Corvus' lead product candidate, CPI-444, a small molecule inhibitor of the A2A receptor, is currently being evaluated in a multicenter Phase 1/1b clinical trial in patients with various solid tumors. This successive expansion cohort trial is examining the activity of CPI-444 both as a single agent and in combination with Genentech's atezolizumab, an anti-PD-L1 antibody. Corvus is conducting the trial with Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, under a clinical trial collaboration the two companies entered into in October 2015. In May 2017, Corvus and Genentech expanded the collaboration and are now conducting a trial of CPI-444 and atezolizumab in patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) who have failed prior therapies with anti-PD-(L)1 and platinum based chemotherapy. Corvus is evaluating a second product candidate, CPI-006, a humanized monoclonal antibody directed against CD73, in a multicenter Phase 1/1b clinical trial in patients with various solid tumors. For more information, visit www.corvuspharma.com .

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Leiv Lea

Chief Financial Officer

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

650-900-4522

LLea@corvuspharma.com

