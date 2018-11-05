Micron Technology Announces Upcoming Investor Events

BOISE, Idaho, Nov. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) executives will present at the following webcasted investor conferences:



Monday, November 12 at 8:45 a.m. PST at the UBS Global Technology Conference in San Francisco.

Wednesday, November 28 at 12:45 p.m. MST at the Credit Suisse 22 nd Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference in Scottsdale.

Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference in Scottsdale. Tuesday, December 4 at 12:00 p.m. GMT at Nasdaq 39th Investor Conference in London.

Live webcasts of the presentations and subsequent replays can be accessed from Micron's Investor Relations website at http://investors.micron.com/ .

About Micron Technology, Inc.

Micron Technology is a world leader in innovative memory solutions. Through our global brands — Micron, Crucial® and Ballistix® — our broad portfolio of high-performance memory technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR Flash and 3D XPoint™ memory, is transforming how the world uses information. Backed by 40 years of technology leadership, Micron's memory solutions enable the world's most innovative computing, consumer, enterprise storage, data center, mobile, embedded, and automotive applications. Micron's common stock is traded on the Nasdaq under the MU symbol. To learn more about Micron Technology, Inc., visit micron.com.

The Micron logo and Micron symbol are trademarks of Micron Technology, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.