CLASS ACTION UPDATE for OPK, ABBV and ALNY: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, Nov. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.



OPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

Class Period: September 26, 2013 - September 7, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 13, 2018

Allegations: OPKO Health Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements throughout the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (1) OPKO and its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Phillip Frost, were engaged in a pump-and-dump scheme with several other individuals and companies in their investments in several penny stocks; (2) this illicit scheme would result in governmental scrutiny including from the SEC; and (3) as a result, defendants' statements about OPKO's business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Class Period: October 25, 2013 - September 18, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 20, 2018

Allegations: During the class period, AbbVie Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) AbbVie's strategy to increase the sales growth of its blockbuster drug, HUMIRA, relied in part upon illegal kickbacks and unlawful sales and marketing tactics; (2) such practices would foreseeably lead to heightened scrutiny by State governments and agencies; and (3) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Class Period: February 15, 2018 - September 12, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 26, 2018

Allegations: Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements throughout the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Alnylam overstated the efficacy and safety of its Onpattro (patisiran) lipid complex injection; and (2) as a result, Alnylam's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

