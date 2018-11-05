Sprott Inc. Announces Date for 2018 Third Quarter Results Conference Call

TORONTO, Nov. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sprott Inc. (TSX:SII) will host a conference call on Monday, November 12, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. ET to discuss its 2018 third quarter results. Peter Grosskopf, CEO of Sprott will host the call with Kevin Hibbert, CFO of Sprott. The Company plans to release its financial results at 7:00 a.m. ET the same day.



Conference Call Details

To participate in the call, please dial (855) 458-4215 ten minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call and provide conference ID1985987. A taped replay of the conference call will be available until Monday, November 19, 2018 by calling (855) 859-2056, reference number 1985987. The conference call will be webcast live at www.sprott.com and https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/35ysaejp

About Sprott Inc.



Sprott is an alternative asset manager and a global leader in precious metal and real asset investments. Through its subsidiaries in Canada, the US and Asia, the Corporation is dedicated to providing investors with best-in-class investment strategies that include Exchange Listed Products, Alternative Asset Management and Private Resource Investments. The Corporation also operates Merchant Banking and Brokerage businesses in both Canada and the US. Sprott is based in Toronto with offices in New York, Carlsbad and Vancouver and its common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol (TSX:SII). For more information, please visit www.sprott.com