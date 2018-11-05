Rubicon Project to Present at Financial Conference

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI), the global exchange for advertising, today announced that David Day, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Craig-Hallum Alpha Select Conference in New York on Thursday, November 15th at 10:40 am eastern time.

A live webcast of the presentations will be available in the "Events and Presentations" section of Rubicon Project's investor relations website at http://investor.rubiconproject.com. The webcast will be available for replay following the conclusion of the live presentation for 90 days.

About Rubicon Project

Founded in 2007, Rubicon Project is one of the world's largest advertising exchanges. The company helps websites and apps thrive by giving them tools and expertise to sell ads easily and safely. In addition, the world's leading agencies and brands rely on Rubicon Project's technology to execute billions of advertising transactions each month. Rubicon Project is an independent, publicly traded company (NYSE:RUBI) headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Contacts:

Investor Relations

Nick Kormeluk

949-500-0003

nkormeluk@rubiconproject.com