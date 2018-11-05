Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. Announces Appointment of New Board Member

HOUSTON, Nov. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. ("Gulf Island" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:GIFI), announced today that Mr. Robert Averick has been appointed to its Board of Directors (the "Board"), effective November 3, 2018, under the terms of a cooperation agreement by and among the Company, Piton Capital Partners LLC ("Piton") and Kokino LLC, and following several months of discussion.



Mr. Averick has over 15 years of experience as a small-capitalization, value-driven public equity portfolio manager. He is a Portfolio Manager of Kokino LLC, a private investment firm that provides investment management services to Piton. His previous work experience includes positions of increasing responsibility within structured finance, strategic planning and consulting. Since January 2016, Mr. Averick has served as a member of the Board of Directors of Amtech Systems, Inc. He previously served on the Board of Directors of Key Technology, Inc., from June 2016 until the company's sale in March 2018. He received an undergraduate degree in Economics from The University of Virginia and a Master's in Business Administration in Finance from The University of Pennsylvania, The Wharton School of Business. Piton currently owns in excess of 9% of the outstanding shares of the Company.



"We are pleased to have reached this cooperation agreement with Piton and appreciate the constructive dialogue we have had with them," said Jack Laborde, Chairman of the Board. "I am also pleased to welcome Robert to the Gulf Island Board. His background and industry experience will complement our Board and he will be a tremendous asset as we continue to position Gulf Island for future growth. In addition, we are looking forward to continuing a constructive dialogue with Piton."

Gulf Island is a leading fabricator of complex steel structures, modules and marine vessels used in energy extraction and production, petrochemical and industrial facilities, power generation, alternative energy and shipping and marine transportation operations. The Company also provides project management for EPC projects along with installation, hookup, commissioning and repair and maintenance services. In addition, the Company performs civil, drainage and other work for state and local governments. The Company operates and manages its business through four operating divisions: Fabrication, Shipyard, Services and EPC, with its corporate headquarters located in Houston, Texas and fabrication facilities located in Houma, Jennings and Lake Charles, Louisiana. Visit us at our website www.gulfisland.com.

