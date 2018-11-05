The Ensign Group to Present at the 2018 Stephens Fall Investment Conference on Tuesday, November 6, 2018

MISSION VIEJO, Calif., Nov. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG), the parent company of the Ensign™ group of skilled nursing, rehabilitative care services, home health care, hospice care and assisted living companies, announced today that it will participate in the 2018 Stephens Fall Investment Conference in New York, NY, on Tuesday, November 6, 2018 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time.



Suzanne Snapper, Chief Financial Officer, Chad Keetch, Executive Vice President, and Daniel H. Walker, President of Cornerstone Healthcare, Inc., Ensign's home health and hospice portfolio subsidiary, will review the company's operations, growth strategy and related information.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be accessible via Ensign's website at www.ensigngroup.net . The webcast will be recorded and will be available for replay via the website until 5:00 p.m. Pacific Time on Friday, November 30, 2018. The live webcast will also be available at http://wsw.com/webcast/stph30/ensg/ and will be available for replay until February 5, 2019.

About Ensign(TM)

The Ensign Group, Inc.'s independent operating subsidiaries provide a broad spectrum of skilled nursing and assisted living services, physical, occupational and speech therapies, home health and hospice services and other rehabilitative and healthcare services at 244 healthcare facilities, 21 hospice agencies, 22 home health agencies and six home care businesses in California, Arizona, Texas, Washington, Utah, Idaho, Colorado, Nevada, Iowa, Nebraska, Oregon, Wisconsin, Kansas, South Carolina, Oklahoma, and Wyoming. Each of these operations is operated by a separate, independent operating subsidiary that has its own management, employees and assets. References herein to the consolidated "company" and "its" assets and activities, as well as the use of the terms "we," "us," "its" and similar terms, are not meant to imply that The Ensign Group, Inc. has direct operating assets, employees or revenue, or that any of the operations, the home health and hospice businesses, the Service Center or the captive insurance subsidiary are operated by the same entity. More information about Ensign is available at http://www.ensigngroup.net .

