R\West Appointed North America Agency of Record by Spain's Rioja Wines

NEW YORK, Nov. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- R\West announced today its appointment as agency of record for Spain's Rioja Wines, working with the Consejo Regulador (Regulatory Wine Council) of DOCa Rioja to bring the region's wines and lifestyle to a wider audience of North American wine lovers. Continuing the well-established campaign, R\West kicked off Rioja's marketing efforts in the U.S. and Canada this fall to elevate the Rioja brand, educate consumers and trade, and drive distribution through an integrated marketing program that includes PR, social media, digital, paid media, and dedicated Rioja Trade Program.



"There is a compelling story to tell here with a rich history. R\West brings a deep understanding of our legacy, spirit, and approach, as we continue to advance in the U.S. market," said Ricardo Aguiriano, Rioja Consejo Regulador Marketing & Communications Director. "Given their depth of experience with creative and dynamic integrated campaigns, we are confident that they will successfully go beyond traditional wine marketing to reach a broad consumer base and a new crop of wine lovers."

"R\West is honored to partner with such a prestigious wine region as Rioja. We look forward to taking this campaign to new heights, leveraging not only the amazing quality and value of Rioja wines, but also the region's exciting culture and lifestyle," said Senior Vice President and Campaign Director, Beth Cotenoff. She continued, "Rioja represents nearly 1.2 million cases in the US and is the third country of export for Rioja. By reaching new audiences with fresh ideas and tapping into the small screen, our aim is to further increase Rioja awareness and presence in North America."

About the Rioja Consejo Regulador

Located in north central Spain, Rioja is considered one of the greatest wine regions in the world. Rioja wines are protected by the oldest Designation of Origin in Spain, officially recognized in 1925. The D.O.Ca. of Rioja administers highly sophisticated and stringent quality control in the winemaking process, from viniculture to bottling. More than 180 bodegas from Rioja are available for purchase in the U.S. For more information, please visit www.riojawine.com

About R\West

Founded in 1997, R\West is an integrated full-service marketing agency with offices in Portland, New York and San Francisco. The agency specializes in advertising, creative design, interactive strategy, media buying, social media and public relations. R\West helps clients sell in a way that builds solid brand sustainability and equity in the age of the consumer. By building meaningful narratives across all channels, platforms, and screens, R\West connects people with brands and inspires them to take action.

