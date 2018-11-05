Real Brands, Inc. Announces Execution of Letter of Intent to Acquire Trademarks for Humboldt Brands, Hemp-Aid and HempAid

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, Nov. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE –Real Brands, Inc. (Pink Sheets: RLBD), ("Real Brands") announced today that it has executed a Letter of Intent to acquire trademarks for Humboldt Brands®, Hemp-Aid® and HempAid®. This Letter of Intent is part of a broader effort by Real Brands to expand their brand holdings while creating unique marketing strategies in at least three CBD Categories: smokables, edibles and topical balms and lotions.

"The proposed acquisition of the Humboldt Brands®, Hemp-Aid® and HempAid®. trademarks represent the next step in Real Brand's branding strategy" said Jerry Pearring, CEO, Real Brands, Inc. "We are pleased with the development to date of the CBD Pharmacy® brand launched in 2017 and believe these trademarks will fast-track our market segmented branding strategy."

"We believe the heritage that Humboldt County has in this industry will accelerate consumer awareness of the proposed Humboldt Brands® line in multiple CBD categories" said Pearring. "While Hemp-Aid® and HempAid® can be positioned for the mass market as CBD categories evolve."

Real Brand's vision is to be recognized as a leading brand building company in the legal CBD hemp industry by formulating a unique marketing strategy for each of its brands. Real Brands aims to grow and expand through focusing on three core CBD Categories: smokables, edibles and topical balms and lotions.

About Real Brands

Real Brands, Inc. (RLBD) is a publicly held brand building company active in the legal cannabis and hemp industry. The Company recently acquired the Omega Hemp Water™ trademark and the CBD Pharmacy® trademark. For additional information contact:

Jerry Pearring

jerry@realbrandsusa.com

855 508-7325

Safe Harbor Statement

Any statements in this press release that relate to Real Brands' expectations with regard to the future impact on its results are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The results anticipated by any or all of these forward-looking statements might not occur. Real Brands undertakes no obligation to publicly release the result of any revisions to these forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes in Real Brands' plans or expectations.

Interviews and imagery available upon request