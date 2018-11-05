LoRaWAN™ Protocol Deployments Rapidly Growing in Utilities and Energy Markets; LoRa Alliance™ to Demonstrate Key Installations and Use Cases at European Utility Week

LoRa Alliance to Share Success Stories and Present as Part of the Enabling Technologies Session

Large Member Presence Showcases LoRaWAN Adoption in Energy & Utilities

DLMS over LoRaWAN demonstration featuring a number of LoRa Alliance members will take place in Semtech's booth, B.b70

VIENNA, Austria, Nov. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The LoRa Alliance ™, the global association of companies backing the open LoRaWAN™ protocol for the Internet of Things (IoT) low-power wide-area networks (LPWANs), today announced that the LoRaWAN™ protocol is making vast inroads into energy and utilities markets to support metering, monitoring, leak detection and a wide range of related use cases.

A large LoRa Alliance member presence at European Utilities Week underscores the benefits of LoRaWAN's low-power, wide-area networking technology for these vertical markets. The LoRa Alliance, official Gold Partner of the show, can be found in Galeria Rooms 9 & 10 during the show, taking place from 6-8 November, 2018 in the Messe Wien in Vienna, Austria.

The LoRa Alliance's featured activities include:

Tuesday, November 6, 14:55

Rémi Demerlé, of member company Semtech, will represent the LoRa Alliance in the Enabling Technologies, Digitalisation programme, presenting on Why LoRaWAN is Ideally Suited for Energy and Utilities Markets.

Wednesday, November 7, 10:00 and 16:00

Thursday, November 8, 10:00

Galeria Rooms 9 & 10

Summit attendees are invited to join the LoRa Alliance's exclusive reception to find out more about why LoRaWAN is the leading connectivity solution. Presentations from LoRa Alliance members including MultiTech, Solvera Lynx, Birdz, CRA and SENS on topics such as energy efficiency, leak detection, water supply monitoring, meter and pressure monitoring, and building value on top of existing deployments.

Tuesday, November 6 to Thursday November 8

DLMS over LoRaWAN Demonstration in Semtech booth B.b70

A number of LoRa Alliance member companies will demonstrate Device Language Message Specification (DLMS) over a LoRaWAN™-based network in member company Semtech's booth B.b70. DLMS is a key metering standard for utilities and using it over LoRaWAN will enable deployment of smart metering solutions by utilities worldwide.

Galeria Rooms 9 & 10

Representatives from the LoRa Alliance will be onsite to welcome visitors and answer questions about LoRaWAN for energy and utilities markets. Schedule a meeting through the EUW Visitor Portal . Stop by to secure a copy of ABI Research's latest whitepaper on the utilities market.

Additionally, the LoRa Alliance will have a large member presence on the show floor, demonstrating LoRaWAN technology, products and solutions for the energy and utilities markets. Participating members include:

2J Antennas A.m70 Microchip Technology B.a20 Actility B.m36 MIPOT SPA A.k8 Advantech Europe B.f4 MultiTech Systems, Inc. B.c71 AIUT sp. z o.o. A.m60 Orion Systems LLC B.g54 ANDREA Informatique A.d22 Sagemcom A.a50 ARM A.j45 Schneider Electric A.g50 ASIC North, Inc B.d72 Semtech Corporation B.b70 BAYLAN A.h30 Shenzhen Friendcom Technology Development Co., Ltd. A.g22 Birdz A.d35 Solvera Lynx d.o.o. B.d34 Cisco A.g7 STMicroelectronics International NV B.p19 EDF R&D A.f43 Telit Communications S.p.A A.b80 EMBIT srl A.k8 Terranova A.f4 Gemalto A.b50 WEBDYN A.f47 Giesecke + Devrient Mobile Security GmbH (G+D Mobile Security) B.a39 ZENNER International GmbH & Co. KG B.c67 GWF Technologies A.m40 ZTE Corp. B.A56 Hexing Electrical Co., Ltd A.e8 Itron A.b70 Kerlink A.f45

About LoRa Alliance

The LoRa Alliance is an open, nonprofit association that has become one of the largest and fastest-growing alliances in the technology sector since its inception in 2015. Its members closely collaborate and share expertise to develop and promote the LoRaWAN protocol as the leading open global standard for secure, carrier-grade IoT LPWAN connectivity. With the technical flexibility to address a broad range of IoT applications, both static and mobile, and the LoRaWAN CertifiedCM program to guarantee interoperability, the LoRaWAN protocol has been deployed by major mobile network operators globally, and connectivity is available in over 100 countries, with continual expansion. www.loraalliance.org

Media Contacts: Emma Pearce, LoRa Alliance emma.pearce@lora-alliance.org Eric Lawson, Kiterocket elawson@kiterocket.com